BOAZ — Cynthia Louise Newberry, 73, of Boaz, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Cynthia is survived by her husband, Robert T. Newberry of Boaz; her son, Steven T. Newberry of Boaz; her daughter, Robyn Dawn Monroe (Joey) of Ledbetter; and one grandson, Landon Cullen Monroe of Ledbetter.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
