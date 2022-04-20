METROPOLIS, Ill. — Cynthia “Cindy” Kennedy, 69, of Metropolis, passed away in her sleep at home on Monday, April 18, 2022, after fighting a lengthy health battle.
The world was made a brighter place on April 10, 1953, when Cindy was born to the late Thelma and Raymond Pennington in Moline.
On Nov. 3, 1973, Cindy married her loving “Rib”, Steve. When Steve promised God to love her in sickness and in health, he meant every word, taking on the role of devoted caregiver throughout her health struggles.
Cindy’s constant dream and goal beginning in childhood was to be a mother. And in 1974 and 1977, her dream became reality with the births of her son, Michael, and daughter, Heather, respectively. She was the definition of a devoted mother who cherished her children and supported them in all things.
In 1994, she became a grandmother (aka Granny-Goo) and was completely smitten with her “Grandgirl”, Kelsey, from the first second. She loved being Granny-Goo. Cindy and her grandgirl have always shared a special and unbreakable bond.
While Cindy’s family was of the upmost importance to her, and of the thing which she was most proud, she also had many professional accomplishments.
Cindy was a dedicated manager at Metro Speedy Mart for many years. She was a devoted and beloved patient advocate for residents and their families at area nursing homes in her capacity as social worker for a number of years. Cindy took her love of children and turned it into a profession when she opened her own home daycare, which she ran for several years. She was adored by both the children she cared for and their parents alike. No one could deny Cindy had an entrepreneurial spirit. In 2000, she and her daughter opened their own business, which they ran for 19 years until Cindy’s decline in health made it no longer possible. But perhaps her favorite job of all was her time spent at the Massac Theatre. She would often reminisce about the joy she had working concessions on busy nights when the line was out the door, the friends she made and the all-around fun she had working at “the show”.
Truthfully, there are no words to articulate just how special Cindy was or the importance she held in the lives of all those blessed to know her.
We (Cindy’s family) would all attest to her being the most spectacular person we have ever known. Our hearts are shattered by this devastating loss.
Survivors include her loving husband of 48 years, Steve; children, Michael and wife Christy Kennedy of Metropolis and Heather Kennedy of Vienna; grandgirl, Kelsey Kennedy of Metropolis; mother-in-law, Mary Kennedy of Metropolis; nieces and nephews, Larry and wife Kris Heiland of East Moline, Terrie Robinson of East Moline, Tammie Thompson of Rock Island, Darin and wife Cheryl Humphrey of Colona, Amber and husband Talon Gower of Paducah, Kentucky, and Caleb Kennedy of Toledo, Ohio.
Along with her parents, Cindy is preceded in death by her siblings, Helen and husband Harold Heiland, Jack Humphrey, Jerry and wife Fannie Humphrey, and Sandy Pennington; father-in-law, James M. Kennedy; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mark and Teresa Kennedy; special furbaby, Kena.
A visitation with the family will be held from 6 — 8 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with a small closing service officiated by Rev. David Deem.
Memorial contributions may be given in Cindy’s name to Project Hope Humane Society, PO Box 125, Metropolis, IL 62960. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
