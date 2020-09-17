Cynthia Ann Stubblefield, 84, of Paducah, passed away 3 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was a member of St. James Christian Methodist Episcopal Church where she had served as chairman of the Steward Board, president of the usher board, church treasurer and was a member of Bazells. She was owner and operator of Ann’s Barber Shop.
She is survived by one daughter, LaTonya Rochelle of Los Angeles, California; two sons, Troy Stubblefield of West Paducah and Joey Stubblefield of Paducah; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Gwen Carr of La Verne, California; one brother, Billy Joe Davis of Los Angeles, California; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer “Pig” Stubblefield and her parents Joe Davis and Clara Frances Clements Davis.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at St. James Christian Methodist Episcopal Church with Rev. Arthur L. Williams, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may also call at the church from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that expressions of sympathy be given as donations to the Cynthia Ann Stubblefield Scholarship Fund in care of St. James Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1061, Paducah, KY 42002.
Due to state mandated COVID-19 restrictions, those attending are asked to have on both a face mask and gloves before entering the church and to maintain a social distance of six feet at all times.
You may leave online condolences or light a candle at pettusrowlandfh.com.
The funeral service will be live-streamed on Facebook (@pettusrowlandfh) beginning at 11 a.m. CDT Saturday.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.