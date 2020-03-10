ARLINGTON — Cynthia Ann Courtney, 93, of Arlington, passed away 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Countryside Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Bardwell.
She worked for the United States Postal Service for 30 years, and for 15 of those years she served as Post Master of Arlington Post Office; she was a member of First Baptist Church of Arlington, KY, and a Kentucky Colonel.
She is survived by her daughter, Betty C. Turner Rudolph, of Tampa, Florida; two sons, David Courtney, and wife, Lorrie of Bardwell, James A. Turner and wife, Barbara of Indianapolis, Indiana; three grand children; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Courtney; and her parents were, Roy Berry and Velma Holt Berry.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington with Rev. Ian Carrico officiating. Burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery.
Visitation for Cynthia will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington.
Contributions can be made to: Oneida School Baptist Institute, P.O. Box 67, Oneida, KY, 40972.
You may leave a message or light a candle online at www.milnerandorr.com.
