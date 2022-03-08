UNION CITY, Tenn. — CW Morrow, 90, of Union City, passed away at Obion County Nursing Home on Saturday, March 5, 2022 surrounded by his loving daughters.
He was born Sept. 29, 1931, to his parents, Clyde and Viola Davis Morrow. After graduation from Western High School in 1949, he attended business college in Memphis. In 1963, he married the love of his life Alice T. Morrow. CW was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Union City. He was a Kentucky Colonel and owned and operated Morrow Real Estate, Auction and Tax Service. CW was a retired farmer and loved to hunt, fish, a master of sporting clay shoots and an avid UK Basketball fan. He was devoted to and loved his family most of all.
CW is survived by two daughters, Debbie Amberg and her husband Phillip of Hickman, Kentucky, and Lisa McCollum and her husband Tom of Paducah, Kentucky; one sister, Phyllis Minton of Gilbertsville, Kentucky; four grandchildren, J.P. Amberg and his wife Felisha of Hickman, Kentucky, Thomas Cole McCollum and his wife Jenn of Nashville, Macie Mullins and her husband Ben of Wingo, Kentucky, and Marley Seay and her husband John Mack of Benton, Kentucky; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Alice T. Morrow; one brother, Jerry Wayne Morrow; one sister, Louise Dyer and his parents.
Pallbearers will be Cade Mullins, Coby Mullins, Myles Amberg, Maddox Amberg, Ben Mullins and Mark Tarkington.
Visitation for Mr. Morrow will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Edmaiston — Mosley Funeral Home in Union City.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Edmaiston — Mosley Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Gray and Thomas Cole McCollum officiating.
Interment will follow funeral service at Obion County Memorial Gardens in Union City, TN.
Memorial contributions may take place in the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 ST Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center, Kentucky, is handling arrangements.
