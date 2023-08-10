BENTON — Curtis Wayne Derington, 71, of Benton, died on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at his home. He was a member of the IUOE (International Union of Operating Engineers) Local 181 and worked as a heavy equipment operating engineer for TVA retiring in 2006. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Vietnam War.
A native of Benton, he was born Sept. 8, 1951, to Bill and Ruby Derington.
Surviving are his life partner of 26 years, Valeria Douglas, sons, Lance Derington, wife Kim of Benton, Bill Derington, wife Kelly of Paducah; daughter, Tara Derington of Washington, D.C., brothers, Jimmy Don Derington of Benton, and William “Bubby” Derington, wife Marilyn of Benton; sisters, Lois Powell, husband Robert of Louisville, and Wanda Griggs, husband Stanley of Calvert City, and grandchildren, Wade Derington, Lakyn Derington, Dylan Derington, and Jenna Derington.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Ruby (Futrell) Derington and infant brother, James Derington.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at Collier Funeral Chapel, 211 West 5th St., Benton.
Interment will follow in Briensburg Cemetery, Benton.
Visitation will be held between the hours of 11 a.m-1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Veterans Association of America, P.O. Box 309, Audubon Station, New York, NY 10032-0309 or on its website.
