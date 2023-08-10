BENTON — Curtis Wayne Derington, 71, of Benton, died on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at his home. He was a member of the IUOE (International Union of Operating Engineers) Local 181 and worked as a heavy equipment operating engineer for TVA retiring in 2006. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Vietnam War.

A native of Benton, he was born Sept. 8, 1951, to Bill and Ruby Derington.

Service information

Aug 11
Service
Friday, August 11, 2023
12:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Aug 11
Visitation
Friday, August 11, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
