HICKORY — Curtis Ray Thompson, 50, of Hickory, died at 2:34 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Shelly Thompson of Hickory; a son, Kyler Ray Thompson of Hickory; a brother, Wayne Thompson of Hickory; a sister, Katrina Huss of Wingo; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Barbara Thompson.
A memorial service will begin at 5 p.m. today, June 16, 2020, at Oaks Church of God in Paducah with the Revs. Richard Dobbs and Jared Baker officiating.
Visitation will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m. today at the church.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.