BENTON — Curtis Lee “Papaw Mack” McDermott, 82 of Benton, Kentucky died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home. He was a member of Jenny Ridge Pentecostal Church. He was a cement finisher in his early years, auto body repairman, and a great carpenter. He had a great love of music, playing guitar, and singing throughout the years. He rounded out his musical years by singing gospel music at Jenny Ridge Pentecostal Church.
Born Sunday, May 23, 1937, in Benton, he was the son of the late Audie Adam McDermott and the late Clara (Stringer) McDermott.
Surviving are his wife, Charlotte Faye (Smith) McDermott of Benton; son, Kerry Lee “Fuzzy” McDermott, wife Cathy of Puryear, Tennessee; daughter, Jennifer Jean Smethers, husband Garry of Benton; step-daughter, Karen Gunter, husband Terry of Apopka, Florida; three granddaughters, Brandi Clark, husband John of Paducah, Candez Campbell of Calvert City, and Shawna Travis of Benton; four step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and his little buddy Cooper.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Charles Edward McDermott and Gene McDermott.
A Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Collier Funeral Chapel located at 211 West 5th St. Benton, KY 42025 with Robert Brown officiating.
Interment will follow in Fairdealing Church of Christ Cemetery, Benton.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home, 211 West 5th, Benton, KY 42025.
