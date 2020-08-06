EDDYVILLE — Cullan Brown, 20, of Eddyville died Monday, August 4, 2020, at Kentucky Children’s Hospital in Lexington. He was a member of Hebron Baptist Church and Eddyville First Baptist Church Youth Group. Cullan was a member of the University of Kentucky golf team where he was named UK “Male Freshman Athlete of the Year.” Cullan was also an avid outdoorsman and duck hunter.
Survivors include his parents, Rodney and Emily Engler Brown, Eddyville; one sister, Cathryn Nicole Brown, Eddyville; maternal grandparents, Herschel and Romona Engler, Eddyville; paternal grandmother, Beverly Brown, Eddyville; two uncles, Jay Brown and Brock Engler, both of Eddyville; and cousins, Hayden and Ayla Engler.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, James Todd Brown.
Visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville, and on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. on the lawn of Eddyville First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Hebron Cemetery in Lyon County.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by utilizing our “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to: www.lakelandchapel.com to send a hug by 5 p.m., Thursday, August 6.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Cullan Brown Memorial West KY Junior Golf Development Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/
cxvsu-cullan-brown-m
em-wky-jr-golf-de
velopement-fund
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at: www.lakelandchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.