Crystal Diaz, 48, of Paducah, died on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She is survived by her husband, Tyler Rome of Paducah; her father, Rick Harmon of Florida; a son, Cody Diaz of Florida; three daughters, Autumn Coleman of Fulton, and Faith Diaz and Victoria Diaz, both of Florida; two brothers, Todd Baker and Shawn Baker, both of Paducah; a sister, Wendy Turner of Paducah; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Penny Baker; a son, Christopher Turner; and a sister.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.