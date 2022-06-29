Crystal Anne Nance was made in the Motor City, and came into the world on June 23, 1950, in Detroit, Michigan. She was living in Paducah, when she went to be with her Lord on June 25, 2022. She left her daughter, Erin Nance; former son-in-law, Robert Newman; and grandson Gus Newman. Also remaining here on Earth are Spike Stern (brother); Kelly and Rob Pettigrew (sister and brother-in-law); Steve Stern (brother); and many loved nieces and nephews. Waiting for her in Heaven were David Nance (husband); Freida Christian (mother); Guss Stern (father); Roger Price (brother); and Sandy Ashcraft (sister).
A hard worker all her life, Crystal retired from Cairo Public Schools as comptroller in 2000, then went on to work at banks in Champaign, Illinois and Paducah. In Champaign, she won Teller of the Year twice. She attended Trinity United Methodist Church. Crystal also played hard, and loved museums, theater, and apple martinis. Crystal shared her philosophy that life was full of sunshine, lollipops and rainbows with everyone she met. She loved her family, friends, pets, and Jesus. She had a beautiful singing voice, a remarkable head for numbers, and a passion for saving children and animals.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Rd., Paducah, KY 42001; and Hope Unlimited Family Care Center, 1101 Jefferson St., Paducah, KY 42001. A Celebration of Life event will take place at a later date.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home & Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.
You may leave a message, light a candle or share a “Hug from Home” at www.milnerandorr.com.
