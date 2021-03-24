Craig Alan Tucker, 59, of West Paducah, passed away at 2:25 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Continue Care Hospital at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Tucker was a salesman for Henry A. Petter Business Supply, a member of New Life Baptist Church in Paducah, where he was a song leader, and Strike and Spare Bowling League in Paducah. Craig’s greatest achievement was his children.
He is survived by his son, Brandon Lee (Kayelyn) Tucker of Paducah; one daughter, Brittany (Zachary) Evrard of Smiths Grove; the joy of his life was his four grandchildren, Kayleigh, Katrina, Tristan, Xander; parents, Leroy Tucker and Ann Tucker of Paducah; one brother, Daniel (Marilyn) Tucker of Benton; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Orville and Loretta Tucker, South Carolina, and Thelma Isbell.
Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with Doug Kineman officiating.
Friends may call from 5-7 p.m at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to New Life Baptist Church Building Fund, 120 Strathmoor Blvd, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
