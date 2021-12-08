GILBERTSVILLE — Coy Austin Mitchell, 59, of Gilbertsville, died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis, Illinois, with Shane Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Hillerman Baptist Church in Massac County, Illinois, with military rites.
Coy was an Army veteran serving from Aug. 23, 1983 to June 5, 1996. He served in Desert Storm and during peacetime. He was of the Christian faith.
Coy is survived by his mother, Mattie Mitchell, of Homer, Illinois; daughter, Kristi Paris (Andrew), of Lebanon, Tennessee; son, Bobby Kiddy of Adamsville, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Alexander Paris and Charlotte Paris; one sister, Patricia Ikirigbe (Efeturi), of Homer, Illinois; one brother, Billy Mitchell of Gilbertsville; one half-sister, Teresa Kamer, of Vienna, Illinois; one aunt, Sylvia Konertz, of Joppa, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Junior Mitchell; and one brother, Terry Mitchell.
Visitation with the family will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the funeral at noon Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Condolences for Coy may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer
