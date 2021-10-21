BROOKPORT, Ill. — Courtney Renee Martin, 41, of Brookport, died Oct. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee.
She attended Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Brookport.
She was a graduate of Massac County High School and was formerly employed in administration with National Environmental Contracting Inc. of Louisville, Kentucky.
She is survived by one son, Jonathan George of Brookport; one daughter, Natyra Martin of Brookport; her parents, Edgar L. Martin Jr. and Linda Thomas Martin of Brookport; one sister, Reagan “Nikki” Porter; one brother, Kavien; eight aunts; seven uncles; five nieces; four nephews; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Derrick Martin.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Alfred Anderson officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Friends may also call at the church on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
All attendees are required to wear masks.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.