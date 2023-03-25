Many actors played The Man of Steel in movies and on television, but our Superman, Corey O’Bannon Young, was the real deal and he did it all without a cape. Sadly, our hero departed this world on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health in Paducah.

Corey was a 1994 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and attained an associate’s degree of applied science from Paducah Community College. Following in his family’s tradition and feeling strongly that it was his duty to serve his country, he spent seven years in the U.S. Army as a systems analyst for the 502nd Military Intelligence Battalion. During those years, Sgt. Young received several commendations and accolades from superiors. In his military tenure, he was stationed at Goodfellow AFB, Texas, Fort Irwin, California, Fort Hood, Texas, Camp Humphries, Pyeongtaek, South Korea, and Fort Lewis, Washington.

