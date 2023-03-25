Many actors played The Man of Steel in movies and on television, but our Superman, Corey O’Bannon Young, was the real deal and he did it all without a cape. Sadly, our hero departed this world on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health in Paducah.
Corey was a 1994 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and attained an associate’s degree of applied science from Paducah Community College. Following in his family’s tradition and feeling strongly that it was his duty to serve his country, he spent seven years in the U.S. Army as a systems analyst for the 502nd Military Intelligence Battalion. During those years, Sgt. Young received several commendations and accolades from superiors. In his military tenure, he was stationed at Goodfellow AFB, Texas, Fort Irwin, California, Fort Hood, Texas, Camp Humphries, Pyeongtaek, South Korea, and Fort Lewis, Washington.
Post military and until receiving his devastating cancer diagnosis on Nov. 28, 2022, Corey was employed as a supervisor with The Department of Commerce (Census Bureau). His territories included Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee. Corey was well known at the Regional Census Office in Philadelphia for his ability to teach correct procedures to new hires and for doing whatever was required to promote their success.
Corey’s biggest source of pride was his family. He and his wife, Renee Miller Young, created a home where every member knew, without hesitation, that they were loved. He remained in awe of the amazing, smart and compassionate children that they shared. Left to remember their dad’s intelligence, compassion and quick wit forever are Hannah Renee Smith of Benton, Jason Charles Smith and Elizabeth Rose Young, both of Paducah. In January of this year, with the birth of Hannah’s son, Oliver Mitchell Carper, Corey was elevated to “papaw” a title he held in high esteem.
Cherishing Corey’s memory always is his mother, Marci Shannon Lackey, stepfather, Charles P. Lackey, and father-in-law, Royce Charles Miller. Additional survivors include his aunt, Tina (David) Reynolds; uncles, Hank O. Young, and Danny (Lisa) Young, and several cousins.
Preceding Corey in death was his beloved papaw, Chester O’Bannon Young; mamaw, Rachel Young, grandma, Eula M. Shannon; aunt, Lana D Young; uncle, Todd E Young; and his mother-in-law, Pamelia J. Miller.
“I think a hero is an ordinary individual who finds strength to persevere and endure despite of overwhelming obstacles,” Christopher Reeve, Superman (1978, ‘80, ‘83, and ‘97).
That quote was quintessentially Corey O. Young. He was one of the good ones.
