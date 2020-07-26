Mrs. Cora Belle Carter Conner, 99 of Wingo, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:07 p.m. at her residence.
She was a lifetime member of the Bayou-de-Chien Cumberland Presbyterian Church; and she retired from Ferry Morse Seed Company in Fulton.
Mrs. Conner is survived by her son, Danny Carter of Wingo; her daughter, Gail (David) Gargus of Wingo; four grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Earl “Mutt” Carter; second husband, Jewell Conner; daughter-in-law Gloria Carter; one brother, Charles Morris; one sister, Govie Stroud; one great-granddaughter, Ashley Osborne; and parents, Arley and Viva Barnes Morris.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Bayou-de-Chien Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Rev. David Gargus officiating. Burial will follow in the Camp Beauregard Cemetery. Friends may call after 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Bayou-de-Chien Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
The Brown Funeral Home in Wingo is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.