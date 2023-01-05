MARION — Cora Allen Crider, 86, passed away, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022, at her home in Marion.
Cora Allen enjoyed cooking and eating sweets. She liked flowers and loved her family. She was a member of Southland Baptist Church and Deer Creek Baptist Church.
Cora Allen is survived by her husband of 65 years Emil Wayne Crider; one daughter, Leslie Allen Davenport (Tony); son, Jarret Wade Crider (Stacey); two sisters, Lorraine McKinney and Joan Teitloff; seven grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Stewart Wayne Crider; sister, Laverne Workman; parents, Pratt and Ruby Miller Sexton; brothers, David Sexton and infant boy Sexton.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services with Gary Hardesty officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family 11 a.m.-2p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
To plant a tree in memory of Cora Crider as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.