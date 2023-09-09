EDDYVILLE — Connie White, 81, faithful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, went peacefully to be with her Lord on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, after a brave battle with cancer. Connie grew up in Lyon County, daughter of George and Helen Rogers. She graduated from Lyon County High School in 1960, attended Bethel College in Hopkinsville, and graduated from Murray State in 1964 with a degree in Education.

Connie married her childhood sweetheart in June 1962. They had 59 years together before God called Jerrell home in Sept. 2021. God gave them three sons, Jeremy, Jared, and Jwain. She loved the Lord and serving the local church in many leadership capacities, including being a Kindergarten teacher, Sunday School teacher, and Woman’s Missionary Union leader.

Service information

Sep 10
Funeral Ceremony
Sunday, September 10, 2023
1:30PM-2:30PM
Lakeland Funeral Home
1133 US Hwy 62 East
Eddyville, KY 42038
Sep 9
Visitation
Saturday, September 9, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Lakeland Funeral Home
1133 US Hwy 62 East
Eddyville, KY 42038
