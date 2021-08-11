BOAZ — Connie Sue Watkins, 64, of Boaz, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Mrs. Watkins was a school bus driver for 17 years for the Graves County School District. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, fishing, hunting, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving is her husband of 37 years, Bradley Watkins of Boaz; seven children, Kim (Rev. Glen) Coram of Metropolis, Scott (Rita) Watkins of Hickory, Jennifer (Richard) Warmowski of Symsonia, Holly (Keith) Wilson of Karnak, Sarah (Richard) Norman of Benton, Rebecca Watkins of Boaz, Dustin (Candace) Watkins of Sedalia; three brothers, Donald Hamby, William Crawford, Johnny Crawford; two sisters, Rose Dismore and Teresa Gough; 16 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Modine (Jessie) Crawford and Joe Hamby; and two brothers, Terry Crawford and Jessie Crawford.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Dowdy officiating.
Friends may visit the family from 4 p.m. to service hour Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
