CALVERT CITY — Connie L. King, 78, of Calvert City, died on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
She retired as a care plan coordinator at Calvert City Convalescent Center after 44 years of service. She was a member of Calvert City United Methodist Church.
She is survived by five daughters, Cheryl Arquitt, Christine Wells, Carol Melton, Cyndi Sullivan and Candy Thomas, all of Calvert City; a brother, Dale Riggle of Dayton, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Mrs. King was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Wade King; and two brothers. Her parents were Dale Winters and Anna June (Caldwell) Riggle.
Services will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton with the Rev. Jimmy Eaves officiating. Interment will follow in Benton Cemetery.
Friends may call from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, 2609 Yosemite Drive, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
