Connie Kelly, 89, of Reidland, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah after a courageous battle with cancer.
Connie was born in Dover, Tennessee, on April 8, 1932, to the late Carson Snoddy and Gertrude Cox Goff. She was a business office supervisor at Bellsouth for 33 years until she retired. Connie was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was always wearing a smile. She was a member of Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Margaret Kelly Willis; her son, Robert Carson Kelly (Janie), all of Hopkinsville; a sister, Bertie Wilhelmy (Frank) of N. St. Paul, Minnesota; a brother, Ben Snoddy (Joyce) of Tampa, Florida; two granddaughters, Kelly Holderfield (Mark) of Marion, Illinois, and Amanda Burchett (Seth) of Bowling Green; and one great-grandson, Logan Holderfield of Murray, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Robert Taylor Kelly; her parents; one brother, George Snoddy; and a grandson, Michael Heltsley.
A funeral service for Connie will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Danny York officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Sharpe.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution in Connie’s name to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Avenue, Suite 4, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
