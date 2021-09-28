Connie Henson, 71, of Brookport, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Massac Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home with Rev. Trad York officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Sterling Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Connie was a 1968 graduate of Massac Community High School as well as Draughon’s Business College and Shawnee Community College. She was a proud member of the American Legion Post 306 Ladies Auxiliary where she was the secretary for many years. She was of the Baptist faith.
Connie is survived by her daughter, Lynn McNichols; two grandchildren, Kaleb McNichols and wife Morgen and Kelsey Cromeenes and husband Andrew; great-granddaughter, Everlee McNichols; two sisters, Regina Gurley and Paulette Sweeney; cousins who were like siblings, Jerry Sue Reynolds, Mary Jacobs, and Terry Emerson; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Gerald Henson; father, Clennie Scurlock; aunts, Elsie and Bobbie Emerson; uncle, Odell Emerson; and son-in-law, Kris McNichols.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials are given in Connie’s name to the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary 321 Market St., Metropolis, IL 62960. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.