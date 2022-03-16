Connie Dalli, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, March 14, 2022. She was 75 years old at the time. She was born in Paducah at Riverside Hospital on Oct. 26, 1946, to Wayne Chester Scott and Hazel Scott.
Connie lived a full life. She spent a lot of her time with her animals, shopping, or making flower arrangements. At one point Connie even owned her own florist shop called, Connie’s Country Creations. Before finding a passion for making flower arrangements she was a talented barber.
Connie was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Chester Scott; brother, Raymond Lewis Scott; and her grandparents.
She is survived by her mother, Hazel Lynn Scott; sister, Debbie Musser; three children, Timmy Powers, Todd Powers, Tracie Powers Gonzales; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Sam Howard officiating. Burial will follow at Fooks Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from noon to service hour on Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
