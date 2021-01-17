Conchita “Chita” L. King Parrott, 82, of Paducah passed away at her home on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at 5:28 a.m.
Chita was a retired school bus driver for the McCracken County School District. She loved bingo, NASCAR, jewelry of all kinds and most of all her family.
She is survived by her son, Brian K. Parrott of Paducah, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe Parrott; a son, Gary W. Parrott; sisters Betty Denton and Patricia Hall; brothers James King, Robert King and William King; and her parents, Murrell E. King Bonnie B. Peck King.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday Jan. 19, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with the Rev. Gary DeRossett officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Those attending the funeral home are asked to wear a mask and maintain the minimum six feet of distancing within the facility at all times.
