Cody Michael Farley, 28, of Paducah, died on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
Cody was an inspector for Paducah Housing Authority and a member of Oscar Baptist Church.
Surviving are his four sisters, Shelley Prather of Benton, Amanda Farley of Alton, Illinois, Cara Mason of New Concord, and Amy Johnson of Hartford, Illinois; his stepfather, Stephen Larsen of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don Farley and Vicki Johnson; and one brother.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Ryan Baker officiating.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to service hour on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
