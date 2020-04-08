MURRAY — Coach Cary Miller, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away on April 5, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center. He was born in Murray, Kentucky, on October 18, 1945. Preceded in his death were his parents, Claude Miller and Modelle Hendrick Miller, and a brother, Claude Mitt Miller. Coach Miller was a 1963 graduate of Murray High School.
Cary leaves behind his loving wife of 54 years, Marilyn Hopkins Miller. He is also survived by a son, Cary Miller Jr. and wife Cathryn of Dunwoody, Georgia, son Dr. Mark Miller and wife Heather of Jackson, Tennessee, daughter Amy Miller Clinton and husband Rodney of Murray, and “adopted” son Mike Wright and husband John of Nashville, Tennessee. Additionally, he is survived by grandchildren Caroline, Harrison, Meg and Barrett Miller of Jackson, Tennessee, Rachel Miller of Dunwoody, Georgia, and Will and Nick Clinton of Murray. Also, surviving are two brothers, Dr. Frank Miller and wife Pat of Lexington, and Dr. David Miller and wife Meredith of Murray and mother-in-law Eva Woods Hopkins of Murray. He leaves behind several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends that he dearly loved.
Miller worked as a little league football coach while in college, and enjoyed teaching and coaching kids. It was then that he began to entertain coaching as a career. He graduated from Murray State University in 1968 with degrees in history and physical e
ducation. He was quickly hired at Trigg County High School as a high school history teacher, the varsity baseball coach, an assistant football coach, and the 8th-grade basketball coach. He left Trigg County after one year and returned to Murray where he began work on his master’s degree. He soon pursued a teaching and coaching position in Rockford, Illinois, and moved his young family again in 1970. He was hired as a PE teacher at Auburn High School and as an assistant basketball and baseball coach. Miller then became the varsity baseball coach after three years.
Every summer Coach Miller and his family returned to Murray so he could work on his Masters, while coaching American Legion baseball. When the Murray High basketball position became open that summer he applied and was hired.
After two years at Murray High, he picked up the varsity baseball coach position as well.
Coach Miller retired from teaching in 2002 and stepped down from baseball after 29 years in 2006. At Murray High School his baseball teams won an astounding 463 games. He won eight first region championships, 16 district championships, and was the state runner-up in 1978. He supported over 32 baseball athletes as they transitioned to Division 1 baseball. Miller was inducted into the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2001, the Murray High School Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008, the Murray High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016, and the Murray High School Athletic Hall of Fame as a player on the 1961 football team. He is the schools all-time win leader in both basketball and baseball. He was honored to have the Murray High School baseball field was named in his honor in 2018 — Alumni Field at Cary Miller Park.
Cary also served as the head basketball coach at Murray High School from 1975 to 1996. Coach Miller’s basketball record at Murray was 310-231. During his tenure, he won nine district championships and two region championships. Numerous former basketball players continued their careers at the NAIA, Division 3, Division 2, and Division 1 levels. Additionally, during his years at MHS, Miller had served as athletic director and coached football, tennis, and golf.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray High Baseball Diamond Club, 1800 Sycamore Street, Murray, KY 42071.
There will be no service at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date so that he can be honored by his family, former students, friends, and the many young men who played for him over the years.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Cary Miller by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is entrusted with caring for the family of Coach Cary Miller.
