HARDIN — Clyde Bird Schneider of Hardin, 70, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
He was a custodian at Lone Oak Middle School. He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Paducah.
He is survived by his sons, Robert E. Schneider, Timothy M. Schneider, and Christopher A. Schneider; seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
His parents were Carl and Carey Schneider.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Paducah.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
