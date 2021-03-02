LEDBETTER — Clyde Koon, 87 of Ledbetter, died on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at his home.
He was a member of Lake City Baptist Church.
He is survived by a son, Jeff Koon of Foley, Alabama; two daughters, Ann Sanders of Ledbetter, and Mary Jane Springs of Grand Rivers; a brother, Robert Koon of Princeton; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Jones; two brothers; three sisters and two grandchildren. His parents were Willard and Mae (Collins) Koon.
Services were Monday, March 1, 2021, at Collier Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Mac Walls officiating.
Interment followed in Dixon Cemetery in Grand Rivers.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
