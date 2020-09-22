Cloyse W. Parker, 93, of Lone Oak, passed away at 5:53 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Mercy Health Lourdes.
Cloyse was a long time member of the Lone Oak United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed going on many church mission trips and served on several boards and committees. Cloyse was a 41-year member of the Lone Oak Fire Department. He retired from Martin Marietta and Union Carbide, where he was an electrician. Cloyse was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and could be seen many times with his cap on that denoted his service to his country.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Margie Gibson Parker; two daughters, Beverly Davenport of Jackson, Tennessee, and Donna Kay Owen and husband, Cliff, of Lone Oak; four grandchildren, Diana (Mike) Duke of Jackson, Tennessee, Lindsey (Shaun) McKendry of Prospect, Kim (Jerrad) Bullock of Petaluma, California, and Dave (Rosa) Davenport of Louisville; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Albert Parker Sr. and Julia Ann Speer Parker; son-in-law, Don Davenport; one sister, Madalyn Durham; and two brothers, James Albert Parker, Jr. and Gerald Wayne Parker.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Revs. Ben Boone and Sam Chambers officiating. Entombment will follow with military rites. There will be no public visitation.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Lone Oak United Methodist Church, 3835 Old U.S. Highway 45 South, Paducah, KY 42003 or to Paducah Cooperative Ministry, 401 Legion Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
