Clinton Ray Pace, 80, of Paducah, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Calvert City.
Mr. Pace was born February 14, 1940, in Burna, to the late John S. Pace, Sr. and Delores Driskill Pace. After high school, he continued his education, at Western Kentucky University, receiving his Masters Degree. He was a retired Art teacher having taught both in Kentucky and Florida. His enjoyments included old cars, antiques, collecting art and UK basketball. He bought and restored antique cars.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie J. Roach-Pace of Paducah; daughter, Lisa Pace of Ft. Myers, Florida; sister, Emma Lois Belt of Dallas, Texas; granddaughters, Aubrey Williams and Megan Lucas both of Ft. Myers, Florida; and great-grandchildren, Kaydence and Karson.
Mr. Pace was preceded in death by a brother, John S. Pace, Jr.; sister, Joy Shelby; and his parents.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Salem Cemetery with Bro. Jim Wright to officiate. Burial will follow.
Friends may visit from 12:30 — 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
Condolences may also be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
