BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Clinton Gilbert Mahoney II, 81, of Birmingham, Alabama, formerly of Long Island, New York, and Paducah, Kentucky, passed away on Jan. 21, 2023. Clint was born on Feb. 27, 1941, in Freeport, New York, to Clinton Gilbert Mahoney I and Charlotte Josephine (Story) Mahoney. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Marilyn Lucey and Ellen Rose. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nancy Lawrence Mahoney; his four children Kathy (Bob) Scruggs of Brentwood, Tennessee; John Mahoney of Paducah; Tara (Ron) Padgett of Brentwood, Tennessee; and Clinton G. Mahoney III of Rushville, Indiana, as well as 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, by niece, Terry and Kelly and nephew Sean, his brother in-law and sister in-law Thomas and Vickie Collins of West Paducah, KY, their daughters Amanda and Cassandra, and four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Clint graduated from Freeport High School in 1958, served as an Air Force medic stationed in Germany from 1959-63, where his talent caring for people was discovered and he was encouraged to be an AF doctor, and where he taught himself guitar. After honorable discharge, he worked for NY Telephone, South Central Bell (Bell South) in Paducah and Birmingham for 30 years, starting as a lineman, promoted to foreman in record time, and retiring as manager in 1994.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In