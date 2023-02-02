BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Clinton Gilbert Mahoney II, 81, of Birmingham, Alabama, formerly of Long Island, New York, and Paducah, Kentucky, passed away on Jan. 21, 2023. Clint was born on Feb. 27, 1941, in Freeport, New York, to Clinton Gilbert Mahoney I and Charlotte Josephine (Story) Mahoney. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Marilyn Lucey and Ellen Rose. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nancy Lawrence Mahoney; his four children Kathy (Bob) Scruggs of Brentwood, Tennessee; John Mahoney of Paducah; Tara (Ron) Padgett of Brentwood, Tennessee; and Clinton G. Mahoney III of Rushville, Indiana, as well as 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, by niece, Terry and Kelly and nephew Sean, his brother in-law and sister in-law Thomas and Vickie Collins of West Paducah, KY, their daughters Amanda and Cassandra, and four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Clint graduated from Freeport High School in 1958, served as an Air Force medic stationed in Germany from 1959-63, where his talent caring for people was discovered and he was encouraged to be an AF doctor, and where he taught himself guitar. After honorable discharge, he worked for NY Telephone, South Central Bell (Bell South) in Paducah and Birmingham for 30 years, starting as a lineman, promoted to foreman in record time, and retiring as manager in 1994.
Clint, like his father, also worked as a NYC taxi driver to bring in extra money at night. He volunteered in many organizations, helping the homeless and tutoring at-risk teens for high school graduation and life success. Clint was also Master Mason of Lodge #127 in Paducah and a 32 degree in Madisonville, Kentucky. Whatever Clint did, he was always stylish, with his aviator shades, handlebar mustache, (mutton chops in the 70s) and just as comfortable in old jeans and sneakers as in one of his many snappy suits or blazers.
Clint was ordained as a minister of the Church of God International by Ronald L Dart in 1995 and served as minister in churches in Birmingham, Montgomery, and Atlanta for over 20 years. He was an ordained elder for 28 years, serving in any way needed.
Clint will be remembered as loving God, family, country, quiet time praying and studying his Bible, fellowship with his church and family, his appetite for coffee and bananas, love of nature and camping, daily jogs, science and history (especially the Civil War), playing guitar and harmonica while singing bluegrass and gospel with good tenor, but especially rich bass and baritone. His children and grandchildren will always remember his hearty laugh, zany humor and quiet wisdom. His wife will remember decades of faithful dedication and love to each other and to others.
Clint passed away peacefully in the hospital surrounded by his children, with his wife holding his hand.
Services for Clint will be at 1 p.m. Saturday Feb. 4, 2022, at Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home, 7742 S US 45 Rd, Brookport, IL 62910. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to THE CHURCH OF GOD INTERNATIONAL, 3900 Timms St. Tyler, Texas 75701.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.