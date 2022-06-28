Clifton “Wolf Man” Wilson, 73, of Paducah, died at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis, Illinois.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving in the Vietnam War. He was self-employed in lawn care business.
He is survived by one son, Keith Woods of Dallas, Texas; three daughters, Karen Copeland, Anntoinette McCallum both of Paducah and Angelia Wilson of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn Harris and Dorothy Kenner; and one brother, Jessie Johnson all of Paducah; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Maybelle Beasley, and two brothers.
Services are scheduled at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with Rev. Melanie Nunn officiating. Military rites will follow.
Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home Thursday.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
All attendees are required to wear masks.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
