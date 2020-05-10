Clifton Riley, 86, of Paducah died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. He was retired as a welder from Paducah Marine Ways. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and loved his family. He was of the Christian faith.
He is survived by his sons, Dennis Riley of Ledbetter, Billy Riley of Reidland, Bobby Riley (Stacey) of Georgia, Clifton E. Riley of Arlington and Cameron Riley of West Paducah; his daughters, Carolyn Costello (Mark) of Paducah and Paula Riley of Paducah; his 11 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Lois Riley, Acton Riley, George Riley and Rayburn Riley, and his sisters: Reba Newsome, Dolly Payne, Ola Mae
Riley and Lorea Robertson.
In accordance with the CDC guidelines and the governor’s request, funeral services are private. Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.