WICKLIFFE — Clifton James Crawford Sr., 71, of Wickliffe, died on Friday, April 17, 2020, at his residence.
He worked in park maintenance at Land Between the Lakes.
Mr. Crawford is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara Morefield Crawford of Wickliffe; two daughters, Barbara Chardonneau of Bradley, Illinois, and Sherry Crawford of Wickliffe; two sons, Clifton Crawford Jr. and Carl Crawford, both of Wickliffe; one sister, Norma Talley
of Alberta, Alabama;
13 grandchildren;
and 13 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Cecil Crawford and Maggie Puckett Crawford.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, funeral arrangements will be private.
Arrangements are with Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in memory of Clifton Crawford to Zoar Cemetery, 2508 CR 1011, Cunningham, KY 42035.
