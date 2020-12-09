KEVIL — Clifton (Cliff) O. Hall, 88, of Kevil, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at his home.
Cliff was born on December 7, 1931, in Walnut Hill, Florida. As a young person, Cliff worked cattle, horses, and turpentine camps with his family. He served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. He also worked for the railroad and made his career working in the paper industry for St. Regis and Westvaco Corporation. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling the waterways on his yacht with his wife, Donna. Completing “The Circle” was their dream. They had many years of bliss on the water. His parents, Elmer and Faye Hall, preceded him in death.
Cliff is survived by his wife, Donna Hall; children, Brad (Betty) Hall, Tonia (Tom Jordan) Hall; stepdaughter Stacey Davenport; step-grandson, Nathan Moore; granddaughter Amanda (Brandon) Hall Powell; and great-grandson Brody Powell.
He is also survived by many cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Cliff will be cremated and a private family graveside service will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend their many thanks to the hospice staff for the past week. Any donations to Mercy Health Hospice would be appreciated.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
