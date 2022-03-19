CALVERT CITY — Clifton (Cliff) Edsel Cowan, 91, of Calvert City, passed away on March 16, 2022. Raised in Black Ford, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Joan (Jan) Bucy Cowan; and his parents, Albert and Daisy Cowan; and six siblings.
He is survived by daughter, Vivian Ann (Lanny) Blossom; son, Clifton Mark (Cherri) Cowan, Lance B. (Nancy) Cowan; sister, Alberta Fuller; and grandchildren, Matthew Buren (Petra) Blossom, Jamie Todd (Shelly) Blossom, Jennifer Ann Blossom (Greg) Lindsey, Elise Catherine Cowan, Brooks Thomas (Sara) Cowan, Andrew Cole Cowan, and Logan Paul (Destine) Cowan; great-grandchildren, Alison Blossom (Preston) Roberts, Brandon Blossom, Landon Lindsey, Elizabeth Lindsey (Xavier) Vanderford, Presley Lindsey, Carson Blossom, Nate Blossom; and great-great-granddaughter, Remi Kate Vanderford.
Cliff left the family farm in 1948 to attend Murray State College where he met the love of his life, Jan Bucy. They wed after dating barely four months, eloping to Corinth, Mississippi, one early morning in Nov. 1951. They returned to school the same day in time to make it to afternoon classes. It was a month before they worked up the courage to tell their families they were married as they lived in different dormitories and even went to their separate family homes for Thanksgiving.
They soon landed in Calvert City where he was hired at Pennsalt. Growing up on his parent’s farm as the youngest of eight children, Cliff carried his father’s love for growing plants into his adult life, annually tending his ever-expanding garden in his backyard. By harvest season, he and Jan spent hours over the hot stove canning tomatoes and green beans.
In fall and winter, he hunted ducks and geese by morning and by evening tried to find a recipe that would actually make them taste good. His nighttime ritual of practicing his duck call annoyed some, but his fellow hunters reaped the benefits as he could masterfully trick the birds into range. A skillful DIY-er and woodworker, he crafted treasured duck and goose calls in his cramped basement workshop. In the spring, he fished for crappie, catfish and bass. He was a sharpshooter who could nail a peach-thieving squirrel from 40 yards away.
He loved cheering on the Kentucky Wildcats whenever they played and grumbled at the local newsmen who revealed scores before he had time to watch the tape-delayed game. He was also a devoted, season-ticket holding fan of the Murray State University Racers.
Cliff loved to joke and laugh. If he picked on you, it meant you were important to him.
To truly understand him, it is important to realize how he gave himself completely to follow Christ at the age of 40. Almost overnight he became a better husband, a better father, and a better friend when he walked to the altar and made the total commitment to serve God. For the remainder of his life, he was an example to anyone who knew him. In his final hours, he praised God, lifting his hands to worship his Savior. Always seeking a deeper understanding of God, he was a longtime member of the Briensburg Christian Fellowship. The arc of his life and the fruit of it could be seen in the lives of the many who crossed his path. His love of Christ was the bedrock and cornerstone that framed his days.
“And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” — Romans 8:28
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to World Missions & Evangelism, 1335 US-68, Benton, KY 42025; (270) 527-9445.
Visitation is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home (211 W 5th St, Benton, KY). Services will follow at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at the Calvert City Cemetery.
