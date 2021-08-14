FAIRFIELD GLADE, Tenn. — Clifton E. Maddux Jr. (Cliff), 91, of Fairfield Glade, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Knoxville.
He was born in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, to parents Clifton and Gladys Maddux. Cliff graduated from Hopkinsville High School and honorably served four years in the United States Air Force. Subsequent to serving in the military he attended Draughon’s Business College in Paducah, Kentucky, and from there began his more than 30 year accounting career with Modine Manufacturing Co. in Paducah. Cliff and his wife, Doris of 67 years, retired to the golfing community of Fairfield Glade in 1993. He maintained his GREAT golf game until he was 89.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Dees Maddux, and his grandson, Dean Waggoner.
Cliff is survived by daughters Linda Waggoner (John) of Lenoir City and Nancy Taylor (Joe Ed) of Chattanooga; grandchildren Logan Waggoner (Mary), Cristin Taylor, Caroline Taylor Gawthrop (Luke), Catherine Taylor Godshall (Brad); great-grandchildren Halle Taylor, Camille Waggoner, William Waggoner, and Emmaline Gawthrop, and many extended family members.
Our many thanks to the caregivers who so graciously gave their time and love to care for Cliff including Cumberland County Hospital, Raintree Senior Living, Parkwest Hospital, NHC Rehab-Farragut, NHC Assisted Living-Farragut and Caris-Hospice-Knoxville.
A Celebration of Cliff’s Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Cliff’s memory to Billy Graham Ministries, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201; Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church, 231 Westchester Drive, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558; St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 669, Knoxville, TN 37901.
