Cleveland “C.B.” Champion Jr., 83 of Paducah, passed away Sunday May 7, 2023, at his home.
He is survived by two sons, Shannon (Tina) Champion and Shane (Michelle) Champion; two sisters, Dora Mae Terry-Miley and Terry Rogers; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleveland Boyd Champion and Dorothy Rudd Champion; and sister, Joan Ramage; and brother, Larry Champion.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday May 13, 2023, at Smith Funeral Chapel. Rev. Jim Boyd officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel in Smithland.
