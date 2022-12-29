Cletus Houser, 94, of Boaz, passed away at 10:29 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at his residence. Cletus was a long time member of the Houser Grove Church of Christ where he served as an elder and as a member of the Cemetery committee for many years.

Cletus was a 1946 graduate of Reidland High School and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Cletus was retired from Kentucky Farm Bureau where he served as Agency Manager. He drove a Bunny Bread Truck for several years. Cletus loved to talk and visit with people and tell the stories. Cletus loved the farm life, raising cattle and gardening, especially tomatoes.

To send flowers to the family of Cletus Houser, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 31
Graveside Service
Saturday, December 31, 2022
11:00AM
Houser Grove Church Cemetery
-
Boaz, KY -
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Dec 31
Visitation
Saturday, December 31, 2022
8:00AM-9:30AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In