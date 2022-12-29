Cletus Houser, 94, of Boaz, passed away at 10:29 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at his residence. Cletus was a long time member of the Houser Grove Church of Christ where he served as an elder and as a member of the Cemetery committee for many years.
Cletus was a 1946 graduate of Reidland High School and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Cletus was retired from Kentucky Farm Bureau where he served as Agency Manager. He drove a Bunny Bread Truck for several years. Cletus loved to talk and visit with people and tell the stories. Cletus loved the farm life, raising cattle and gardening, especially tomatoes.
Survivors include one son, Sam (Kim) Houser; one grandson, Adam Houser; one brother, Jerry (Brenda) Houser all of Boaz; one brother-in-law, Ray (Sue) Carrigan; special friend, LaVerna Trimble; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to say, Thank You, to care givers, Stacie Aycock and Mary Beth Crawford for the great job of caring for Cletus and his needs.
Preceding in death were his wife, Anna Carrigan Houser; daughter, Cindy Houser Painter; parents, Albert Thurman “AT” Houser & Velta Johnson Houser; two brothers, Edwin T. (Bud) Houser and Ted Louis Houser.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Houser Grove Church of Christ Cemetery with Gary Knuckles officiating. U.S. Army will provide Military Honors at the Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Expression of sympathy may be made to New Pathways, P.O. Box 19, Melber, KY 42069; or Hospitality House, 214 Reidhurst Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
To send flowers to the family of Cletus Houser, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.