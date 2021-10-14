Cletus “Clete” Felts, 81, of Paducah, passed away at 11:34 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by family. Cletus grew up in the St. John community where he resided. He retired from the GAF/ISP, now Ashland, in Calvert City, after 37 years in the maintenance department. He attended Altona Baptist Church in Calvert City. He was a trained volunteer with the Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief and at times worked with the Baptist Builders from the Blood River Baptist Association. He went on several mission trips to Eastern Kentucky. Cletus especially enjoyed the mission trips to Oneida Baptist Institute where he did a lot of welding and repairs to help maintain the school. He was an “avid” University of Kentucky Basketball fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball. He enjoyed family and especially the cookouts at the Home Place with his siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Sue Vaughn-Felts; one daughter, LaCrecia Felts, Paducah; one son, Matthew (Kim) Riley, Sterling, Virginia; seven sisters, Dolores (Albert) Onan, Mary Lee Anderson, Carol (Jim) Osborne, Jeanne (Darty) Abell, Phyllis (Van) Sims, Kathy (Mike) Hibbs and Betty (Larry) Conkwright all of Paducah; four grandchildren, Alyssa (fiancé John Fish) Riley, Kayla (Zack) Edwards, Blane Hadley, and MaKaela Craig; five great-grandchildren, Nathan, Luke, Tyler, Izzie and Draidin; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were his parents, Joe Felts Sr. and Thelma Kaufman Felts; one daughter, Cindy Felts; and two brothers, Joe “Sonny” Felts Jr., and Harold “Sappy” Felts.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Rice officiating. Burial will follow at the St. John Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Sunrise Children’s Services, 3565 Lone Oak Road, Suite 2, Paducah, KY 42003.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the caregivers, Paula Edwards, Fran Thomasson; and hospice nurse, Kim Regions.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
