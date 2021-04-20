NEW COLUMBIA, Ill. — Cleta “June” Oliver Staton, 90, passed away on the evening of Friday, April 16, 2021, at her home outside New Columbia with her family at her side.
June, as most knew her by, was born on March 29, 1931, in Ozark to Johnnie and Beulah Oliver, and was one of four children. June grew up in Ozark attending grade school, then moved north to Hercsher, where she graduated high school. After graduation, she worked for a short time in Elgin, before the family moved south to rural Johnson County near crossroads where her Dad continued to farm.
While attending New Hope Baptist Church, June was saved and joined the church and also met and married Edward Allen Staton on October 25, 1952. They lived in New Columbia for several years before moving to Staton Ridge. It was there they raised three children, Bruce, Brenda and Mark. In 1976, they built their present home just a couple of miles away on the original Staton farmland which had been in the Staton family for well over 100 years.
June was a housewife, mother and grandmother that was always “on the go.” She was active in her children’s grade school taking part in the PTO, and other school functions as well as assisting her children in their 4-H club activities.
June was very active in her church, New Hope Baptist, teaching in several Sunday School classes, Vacation Bible Schools, and was treasurer and secretary of the WMU for several years.
In between those activities, she was always busy raising a garden for fresh produce or canning/freezing them for later. She was also an avid lover of flowers and loved quilting numerous quilts over the years. June was a very caring and giving person to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as to other family members and neighbors.
In her later years, she began to slow down due to arthritis and the beginning of dementia. In 2011 her health began to decline more with the onset of Alzheimer’s. By winter of 2012, she had progressed to the later stages of Alzheimer’s requiring constant care for her as well as her husband who had vascular dementia. Alzheimer’s robbed June of so many simple tasks, but the one thing it didn’t was her smile. Her smile would light up the room when you talked to her. A precious memory to treasure.
She is survived by her three children, Bruce (Debbie) Staton, Brenda Rushing; and Mark (Twila) Staton of Brownfield. Five grandchildren: Jeremy (Carlene) Staton; Scott (Paige) Staton, Decatur; Adam Staton; Eric Rushing, and Breanna Rushing. Six great-grandchildren, Dylan and Taylor Staton; Korbin, Kasin, Kolton, and Kaylin Staton of Decatur. one sister, Mary Oliver Yandell of Tunnel Hill.
Those preceding her in death were her husband, Edd of 63 years; son-in-law, Craig Rushing; brothers, Robert and William Oliver, and her parents, Johnnie and Beulah Oliver.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 21 2021, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Metropolis Memorial Gardens. Officiating the services will be Dr. Richard Elligson, Graceville, Florida; Reverend Mark Staton and Jeremy Staton.
In lieu of flowers, you may send contributions to the National Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Pallbearers: Jeremy Staton, Dylan Staton, Adam Staton, Scott Staton, Taylor Staton, and Breanna Rushing. Honorary Pallbearers: Eric Rushing, Korbin, and Kasin Staton.
June’s family sends a big thanks to her caregivers over the years, Ann Burton, Patty Hunerkoch, and Nicki Burton; and to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospice services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
