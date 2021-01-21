Clayton Eugene Hickman, 96, of Paducah, formerly of Metropolis, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Mills Health and Rehabilitation in Mayfield.
Visitation will be held from noon until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with funeral services following at 1 p.m. Steve Karraker will officiate. Burial will follow in Metropolis Memorial Gardens. We ask all that attend any part of the services to please wear a face covering and practice customarily accepted social distancing.
Mr. Hickman was a member of Metropolis Church of Christ and formerly a member of the Lone Oak Church of Christ.
He grew up working in his father’s electrical shop in Spearville, Kansas. At age 18, he was drafted into the United States Army during WWII. He received an Honorable discharge.
In the early 1950’s, he came to Metropolis to work at Allied Chemical. This is when he met his wife of 63 years, Betty Holley. Clayton worked various jobs in the electrical industry over the years, and lived in several places in the Western United States including, Wyoming, Colorado, South Dakota, and Nevada. He held several jobs in the Nuclear Industry during his life and with security clearances, worked at Nuclear test sites in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the Nevada test site, and the infamous Area 51.
Clayton is survived by his daughter, Terri Gentry of Paducah; two grandsons, Justin Gentry and Jeffrey Gentry and wife Vivian; four great grandchildren, Jacob Gentry, Jenna Gentry, Sidney Charles and Samantha Charles; and one great-great granddaughter, Arria Henderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Jennie (Speakman) Hickman; wife, Betty Lou Hickman; one sister, Virginia Weiss; and son-in-law, Jack Gentry.
Visitation will be held from noon until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given in Clayton’s name to Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 1, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be left online at www.aikins
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.