Clayton “Dick” Hudson, 86, of Benton, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at his home.
Clayton was born on November 1, 1933, in Trigg County. He spent his early life living in the Kentucky Woodlands National Wildlife Area near Center Furnace in what is now known as Land Between The Lakes. During his teenage years, he sold concessions and rented boats to people at Hematite Lake. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 until 1956 and was in the 3rd Armored Division stationed at Fort Knox and later at Whittier, Alaska.
He always had a great love of the outdoors and spent most of his adult life working for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. He retired in 1995 as camp superintendent from Camp John W. Currie. Clayton was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church and loved God, his family and Camp Currie more than anything else in this world.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mable Doris Taylor Hudson; daughters, Doris (Don) Hudson Lents of Paducah, Tammy (Larry) Hudson Nanney of Aurora; granddaughter, Natalie Bush-Lents of Charlotte, North Carolina; great-granddaughter, Naomi Bush-Lents of Charlotte and several nieces and nephews.
Clayton was preceded in death by his parents, Grover “Cleve” Hudson and Eva Mae Cossey Hudson. He was the last surviving child of the couple as he outlived his ten siblings. He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Florence; an infant brother, Edward; one sister, Beulah Cothran; and seven brothers, Ross, Robert, David, James “Jim,” Nelson, Wallace “Fluff” and Bryan “Boonie” Hudson.
Funeral services were held at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner and Orr on Saturday, September 5, 2020, with Bro. Elijah Balentine officiating. Burial followed in Cole Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Foundation, P.O. Box 4115, Frankfort, KY 40604 or online at https://www.kentucky
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Clayton “Dick” Hudson, visit www.filbeckandcann.com.
