MURRAY — Clay Boone Cornelison, (age 29), was a musicman who hugged like a bear and never met someone he couldn’t make laugh. A true lover of animals and nature; he entered the clearing at the end of his path peacefully, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, surrounded by his family and loved by many more…….. “long days and pleasant nights”.
Preceded in death by Robert B. & Edith Cornelison (Grandparents) and Ray T. and Martha Broach (Grandparents).
Survived by his family: Bob and Jennifer Cornelison (Father), Dennis and Gale Broach Sharp (Mother), Bryan & Casey Cornelison Thomas (Sister), Katie, Avery, Emma & Wrigley Thomas (Nieces), Clint Law Cornelison (Brother), Casey & Laken Watkins Darnell (Step-Sister), Lorelye Darnell (Niece), Brandon Watkins (Step-Brother), Lamont and Donna Cornelison Calhoun (Aunt), Cary Jackson (Cousin), Christie Bacon (Cousin), Blaine Cornelison and Joan VanDorn (Uncle), Eric Cornelison (Cousin), Shane Cornelison (Cousin), Terry Broach (Uncle), Mike & Kathie Broach Pierce (Aunt) Taylor Pierce (Cousin), and Logan Pierce (Cousin).
If desired, please continue to remember Clay by supporting the Murray Calloway County Animal Shelter, in any way possible, either by donations or by volunteering, 81 Shelter Lane, Murray, Kentucky 42071.
Due to the current pandemic, the family has chosen to celebrate Clay’s life in a private family service.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneral
