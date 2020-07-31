Claudie English, 90, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away at 11:53 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Mercy Health Lourdes.
Claudie was born in Paducah on July 26, 1930, to Gus and Lou English. He served his country as a medic in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Paducah Seventh-day Adventist Church and was a self employed carpenter.
Mr. English is survived by his wife of 60 years, Georgia Lee English; his daughter, Joy Lofton (Kyle), of Calvert City; his son, David English, of Paducah.
Mr. English was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Lou O’Bryan English; his sisters, Norma Jean Cornwell, Jewell English, Mildred Peck; his brothers, R. B. English, James English, Marvin Leadicker, Ernest English.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside funeral service at 10 a.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, in the Chapel at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, with Mike Burks officiating.
There is no visitation scheduled.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 5 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
