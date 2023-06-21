Claudia June Stevens, 65, of Paducah, died at 4:39 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah. Claudia was of Baptist faith and a retired nurse from Western Baptist Hospital in Paducah.
Survivors include her mother, Alma Faye Howard Stevens, four brothers, Jeffery Warren Stevens of Hopkinsville, Howard Douglas Stevens, James Gregory Stevens, and Bryan Curtis Stevens all of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceding in death was her father, Clyde B. Stevens.
Services will be held at noon Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah, with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. — noon Saturday, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to the American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588.
