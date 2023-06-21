Claudia June Stevens, 65, of Paducah, died at 4:39 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah. Claudia was of Baptist faith and a retired nurse from Western Baptist Hospital in Paducah.

Survivors include her mother, Alma Faye Howard Stevens, four brothers, Jeffery Warren Stevens of Hopkinsville, Howard Douglas Stevens, James Gregory Stevens, and Bryan Curtis Stevens all of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Service information

Jun 24
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, June 24, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Jun 24
Visitation
Saturday, June 24, 2023
9:00AM-11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
