MURRAY — Claudia Mae Holland Berry, 87, of Murray, formerly of Clinton, died peacefully on September 22, 2020, in her home on Kentucky Lake.
Claudia was born on November 14, 1932, in Oakton, Kentucky. She was a member of Clinton First United Methodist Church, a homemaker, and an active leader in the blood bank and the girl scouts. She loved living at the lake and enjoyed Crappie Fishing.
Claudia is survived by her three children, Laura Suzanne Berry of Clinton, Elizabeth Ann (Keith) Corbin of Fayetteville,Georgia, and James “Jimbo” (Jeana) Berry, Jr of Clinton. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Emily Barclay Ellington, Betsy (Kyle) Hopwood, Nick (Jessica) Barclay, Holly (Jeremy) Short, Abby (Troy) Brown, Becky (Tyler) Morrow and Kady (Wade) Adams and 11 great-grandchildren.
Claudia is preceded in death by her husband, James “Jimmy” Berry, Sr; parents, Claude and Pearl Deweese Holland; brother, Billy “Bubba” Holland and sister-in-law, Mary Holland.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Brown Funeral Home in Clinton with Rev. Greg Waldrop and Rev. John Varden officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery. The family will receive visitors after 11 a.m. Saturday at the Brown Funeral Home in Clinton.
Memorial Donations: Calloway County Fire and Rescue, 101 East Sycamore, Murray, KY 42071; Hickman County Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 29, Clinton, KY 42031 or 4UQ c/o Andrea Williford, 165 Berry Road, Clinton, KY 42031.
