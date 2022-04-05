Claude “Bug” Lawson Jr., 95, of Paducah, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at his home.
He retired from West Kentucky Gas and was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by one brother, Garland Lawson, and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Dora Lawson; and six siblings. His parents were Claude Sr. and Carrie Lawson.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022,at Hillcrest Cemetery in Paris, Tennessee.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
