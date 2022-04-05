Claude “Bug” Lawson Jr., 95, of Paducah, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at his home.

He retired from West Kentucky Gas and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by one brother, Garland Lawson, and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Dora Lawson; and six siblings. His parents were Claude Sr. and Carrie Lawson.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022,at Hillcrest Cemetery in Paris, Tennessee.

Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Claude Lawson Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 6
Graveside Service
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
1:00PM
Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery
2599 US 79 Scenic
Paris, TN 38242
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In