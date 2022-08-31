Clarence “Charlie” Rice, 61, of Paducah, passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at his home.
Charlie was a U.S. Coast Guard Veteran and was still serving as a senior investigating officer with the U.S. Coast Guard. He was an avid billiards player, a member of the Heartland APA and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Charlie loved Cleveland Browns Football and especially loved his grandkids.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 27 years, Danelle “Dani” Cothern Rice; a daughter, Alexia Lynn Tucker (Glen Fox) of Rockford, Illinois; three sons, Jason Robert Rice (Miranda) of Paducah, Nathaniel Michael Smith (Holly Rhinna) of Paducah and Tristan Adam Rice (Sarah) of Chesapeake, Virginia; children by choice, Tyrone and Deana Williams of Paducah, Joshua Kent of Paducah, Morgan Neal and Samual Haynes; five grandchildren, Benjamin Rice, Makenzie Rice, Maddison Rice, Samuel Cothern and Ember Fox; three honorary grandchildren, Aubree and Olivia Williams and Link Haynes; two brothers, Richard Earl Rice of Bedford, Ohio and Ralph Allen Rice (Yvone) of Ravina, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Allen Rice and Tosong Yi Rice.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah with Rev. Kevin Gaunce and Commander Jason Franz officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service hour of 1 p.m. Friday, Sept 2, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, U.S. Coast Guard Mutual Assistance.
