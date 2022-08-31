Clarence “Charlie” Rice, 61, of Paducah, passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at his home.

Charlie was a U.S. Coast Guard Veteran and was still serving as a senior investigating officer with the U.S. Coast Guard. He was an avid billiards player, a member of the Heartland APA and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Charlie loved Cleveland Browns Football and especially loved his grandkids.

