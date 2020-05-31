Clara Sue Ellis Smallmon, 92, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away at 9:43 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Clara was born in Calloway County on November 16, 1927 to William and Mable Ellis. She was a 1945 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and a lifelong member of Immanuel Baptist Church. From the mid-’80s to the mid-’90s she was employed as a Realtor with Jim Lewis Realty. Clara will be remembered for the great love she had for her family and the joy she received from taking care of her home and yard for 64 years.
Mrs. Smallmon is survived by her daughter, Debra Dempsey, of Paducah; her son, James M. Smallmon (Carol), of Paducah; her grandchildren, Andrew Wilson, Ellen Wilson Moore, Emily Wilson Howard, Aaron Wilson, Benjamin Dempsey, Sarah Dempsey Anthony, Matthew Dempsey, Michelle Smallmon Guminski, and Mellisa Smallmon Croft; and 23 great grandchildren.
Mrs. Smallmon was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, James Thomas Smallmon; her daughters, Nan Wilson and Beth Lee Smallmon; her son, Thomas Warren Smallmon; her parents, William Hardie Ellis and Mable Duncan Ellis; her sister, Marie Duncan Goosey; and her grandchild, Presley Dempsey.
Private memorial services will be held in the future.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
All arrangements are being handled by Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle of remembrance at milnerandorr.com.
